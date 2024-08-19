When: Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 7:45 am – 1:15 pm PT Where: Cost: Free





Under the auspices of VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), VA’s First International Virtual Symposium

on Artificial Intelligence in Dentistry will be held on Oct 11, 2024 (10:45am-4:15pm ET/7:45am-1:15pm PST). The course is jointly offered with VISN22 – Desert Pacific Healthcare Network and the Institute for Learning, Education and Development (ILEAD). Inspired by the VHA’s vision to “lead the future in delivering unparalleled health and wellbeing to our nation’s Veterans and to the nation,” we are excited to share cutting edge information on AI in dentistry.

Top researchers, academics, innovators, and industry experts from around the world have agreed to serve as a

faculty for the event. They will shed light on the path being shaped by AI. It will help us learn “why, how, and

what“ about AI’s impending impact on dentistry and dental education. Moderated panel discussions will also

welcome your questions for these renowned subject matter experts.

Intended Audience: All dental team members including dental education trainees/residents, any learners with an interest in AI and innovation.

Mode: LIVE via Microsoft Teams.

Registration: FREE! 5.25 hours of ADA CE credits will be provided for registered attendees.

Registration is not required to attend the event.

VA Employees/ Trainees Link to Registration: https://tinyurl.com/y28t833

The program will feature a live, moderated Q&A with speakers.

Opening Remarks/Scientific Session Overview: Mr. Robert Merchant, Medical Center Director, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.Dr. Christine LaMarre, Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Dentistry. Dr. Owais Farooqi, Chief Dental Service, VAGLAHS, VA Desert Pacific Network (VISN 22) Lead Dentist.

Introduction to AI and Trustworthy Policy for Healthcare Operations: Dr. Joshua Mueller, Policy, Ethics, & Governance Specialist, VA’s National Artificial Intelligence Institute/National Office of Digital Health.

An Eye on AI for Diagnosis and Planning Procedures in Oral Healthcare: Dr. Reinhilde Jacobs, Professor, KU Leuven University and Secretary General of the International Association of Dento-MaxilloFacial Radiology, Belgium.

Deep Learning: CBCT and Implant Placement Planning: Dr. Ibrahim Bayrakdar, Co-founder, CranioCatch, Associate Professor; Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, Eskisehir Osmangazi University, Turkey.

AI Assisted Remote Monitoring of Oral and Dental Health: Dr. Philippe Salah, Co-founder/CEO, Dental-Monitoring, Paris, France.

AI technologies in Improving Efficiency in Dental Charting, Documentation and Generating Healthcare Reports: Dr. Dmitri Tuzoff, Founder & CEO DENTI.AI, Vancouver, B.C, Canada.

AI and its Impact in Dento-maxillofacial Radiology: A True Disruptor?: Dr. Michael Bornstein, Professor, Head of Clinical Research, University of Basel, Switzerland.

AI and Precision Cariology: Dr. Falk Schwendicke, Professor, Ludwig Maximilian University Hospital, Munich, Germany. Associate Editor of the Journal of Dental Research.

The Revolutionary Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Dentistry: Dr. Christopher Balaban, Vice President, Clinical Affairs - Overjet AI.

Upcoming Dental AI - Beyond Clinical Diagnostic Aides: Mr. Adam Foresman, Director of Quality & Regulatory Affairs, VideaHealth.

AI in the “Real World” Clinical Practice: Dr. Seth A. Gibree, Senior Director of Clinical AI and Innovation, Heartland

Dental LLC.

