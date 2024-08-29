International Overdose Awareness Day Event
When:
Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Informational booth outside building 402
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for International Overdose Awareness Day on Sept. 12.
There will be information and resources for:
-Recognizing overdose
-How to respond to overdose
-SUD resources
-Veterans Crisis line information
-Safe medication disposal and sharps disposal information
- Naloxone kits available for Veterans
Free gift bags for Veterans *while supplies last