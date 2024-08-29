International Overdose Awareness Day Event

When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Informational booth outside building 402 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Cost: Free





Join us for International Overdose Awareness Day on Sept. 12.

There will be information and resources for:

-Recognizing overdose

-How to respond to overdose

-SUD resources

-Veterans Crisis line information

-Safe medication disposal and sharps disposal information

- Naloxone kits available for Veterans



Free gift bags for Veterans *while supplies last

