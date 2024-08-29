Skip to Content

International Overdose Awareness Day Event

When:

Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Informational booth outside building 402

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join us for International Overdose Awareness Day on Sept. 12. 

There will be information and resources for:
-Recognizing overdose
-How to respond to overdose
-SUD resources
-Veterans Crisis line information
-Safe medication disposal and sharps disposal information
- Naloxone kits available for Veterans

Free gift bags for Veterans *while supplies last

Other VA events

Last updated: