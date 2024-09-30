Stand Down: Ending Veteran Homelessness When: Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: Brentwood School East Campus 100 South Barrington Place Los Angeles, CA Cost: Free





VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to join us for our Stand Down: Ending Veteran Homelessness event. Join us for the largest annual event serving unhoused and at-risk Veterans and their families. Featuring housing assistance, health screenings, free clothing, pet services, VA benefits/claims and more!

Breakfast and lunch provided. Live music and entertainment!

Veteran must register for the event. Please contact Melina Estes at Melinda.Estes@va.gov or Dominic Lopez at Dominic.Lopez2@va.gov for the event registration form.

