When: Tue. Nov 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT Where: Fisher House, Bldg. 523 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Cost: Free





The Fisher House in collaboration with VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Caregiver Support Program invite you to join us for a Caregiver's Tea. A special event for family caregivers of Veterans.



Registration required. Email or call to reserve your space. Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone:310-268-4457



- Connect with other family caregivers

- Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program

- Light refreshments will be served

