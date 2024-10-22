Skip to Content

Caregiver's Tea

When:

Tue. Nov 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Fisher House, Bldg. 523

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Free

Free

The Fisher House in collaboration with VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Caregiver Support Program invite you to join us for a Caregiver's Tea. A special event for family caregivers of Veterans.

Registration required. Email or call to reserve your space. Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone:310-268-4457

- Connect with other family caregivers
- Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program
- Light refreshments will be served

