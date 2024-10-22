Caregiver's Tea
When:
Tue. Nov 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Fisher House, Bldg. 523
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
The Fisher House in collaboration with VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Caregiver Support Program invite you to join us for a Caregiver's Tea. A special event for family caregivers of Veterans.
Registration required. Email or call to reserve your space. Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone:310-268-4457
- Connect with other family caregivers
- Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program
- Light refreshments will be served