Korean Vietnam Veteran Luncheon
When:
Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Rm. 1281
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
The Korean American VALOR Act amends title 38 of the United States Code to allow the VA Secretary to enter into a similar reciprocal agreement with the Republic of Korea to grant access to healthcare to veterans of the Republic of Korea who served alongside to the U.S. in the Vietnam War. We will have special guest speakers and lunch served on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information, please contact: mickiela.montoya@va.gov