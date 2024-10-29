Korean Vietnam Veteran Luncheon

When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Rm. 1281 11301 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA Cost: Free





The Korean American VALOR Act amends title 38 of the United States Code to allow the VA Secretary to enter into a similar reciprocal agreement with the Republic of Korea to grant access to healthcare to veterans of the Republic of Korea who served alongside to the U.S. in the Vietnam War. We will have special guest speakers and lunch served on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, please contact: mickiela.montoya@va.gov

Other VA events