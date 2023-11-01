Health services

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

Labs and blood work

Mental health care

Women's health care

Radiology

Social services

Telehealth

Notice to Patients

Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, go to www.mbc.ca.gov, email: licensecheck@mbc.ca.gov, or call 800-633-2322.