Health services

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans at 11 locations in a 5-county area of southern California. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.

Primary care

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System emergency department is open 24/7 including holidays.

Emergency room, 911, or urgent care?

Geriatrics

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:

  • Medicine and nursing
  • Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
  • Geriatric pharmacy
  • Consultations for geriatric syndromes

Learn more about VA long-term care

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

 

Notice to Patients

Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, go to www.mbc.ca.gov, email: licensecheck@mbc.ca.gov, or call 800-633-2322.

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our designated women’s health primary care providers are experts in women’s health care across the lifespan. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, urology, oncology, radiology, surgery, cardiology, mental health and social work to treat the whole person. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Comprehensive women’s primary care
  • Preventative screenings including breast mammography and cervical and colon cancer screening
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment
  • Maternity care coverage, maternity care coordination, and peripartum mental health
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
  • And much more!

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

Mental health care

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Specialty care

Allergy, asthma and immunology

We offer services and treatment for Veterans with allergies, asthma and other immune system conditions.

We diagnose, evaluate and treat your asthma, allergies and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include:

  • Skin tests, blood tests and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust and other allergies
  • Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction
  • Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe
  • Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways
  • Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders

Amputation care

If you face or have had an amputation, our team will support you with thoughtful, compassionate care.

If you are living with limb loss, our team of specialists can partner with you to help you adjust to new changes as well as manage your lifelong care.  Our interdisciplinary team approach includes: 

  • Comprehensive evaluations and development of management plans that fit your individual needs
  • Referral to physical, occupational, and kinesiotherapies
  • Recreational therapy and support with adaptive fitness, activities, and national sports clinics
  • Nutrition, wellness, mental health counseling, and peer support programs
  • Prosthetic limb restoration including prosthesis prescription, fabrication, and fitting in conjunction with education and training
  • Community re-integration with education about living with limb loss, mobility tips, drivers training, and coping techniques
  • Wound care, consultations with medical and surgical specialties including Limb Preservation Clinic 

Learn more about the VA amputation system of care

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss

We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss.

Our Blind and Low Vision Rehabilitation clinic provides a comprehensive low vision eye exam with a focus on functional abilities.  Referrals are then made to our Visual Impairment Service Team (VIST) Coordinators who will further evaluate Veterans' level of independence in the home and in the community to make referrals to appropriate rehabilitation therapists.  Services include:

  • Visual Skills:  Use of remaining vision or text to speech technology for accessing printed materials.  Use of optical and electronic devices for near or distance magnification.
  • Living Skills:  Activities of daily living including eating methods, kitchen management, organization methods, accessing entertainment, managing finances, communication, self-care.
  • Orientation & Mobility:  Safe, independent travel skills with or without a mobility aid such as white cane, support cane, or walker.  Training in the community to know where one is, where they're going, and safely getting there.  Training can include street crossings, use of public transportation, and/or use of GPS devices.
  • Assistive Technology:  Use of smart phones, tablets, or computers with adaptive settings to accommodate for vision loss.  Training provided on using built-in accessibility features or software to enhance accessibility.

Evaluations may be available virtually with a computer, tablet, or smartphone equipped with a camera for Veterans residing in the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System catchment area.

Cancer care

VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond.

If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like:

  • Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
  • Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
  • Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
  • Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
  • Clinical Trials, which are research studies designed to determine if a medicine is safe and effective for patients
  • Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea

Learn more about VA’s National Oncology Program

Chiropractic

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

VA’s Chiropractic Program exemplifies the Department’s forward-looking approach to healthcare providing evidence-based, patient-centered chiropractic care. Our VA chiropractors are dedicated to delivering care that restores, improves, and maintains your functional ability, activity levels, and overall health.  Collaborating closely with your primary care physician and specialty care providers, our chiropractors will devise a comprehensive healthcare plan tailored to your needs. Our services include:

  • Spinal manipulative therapy
  • Soft-tissue mobilization and other manual therapies
  • Non-pharmacological conservative therapies
  • Patient education and active rehabilitation
  • Telehealth and other virtual treatment options

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services to prevent and treat decay, gum disease and missing teeth, including:

  • Routine exams, x-rays, oral cancer screening and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings, crowns and bridges
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth), dental implants and biopsies
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including partial and complete dentures
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including deep cleaning, root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Dental appliances, including night-guards and sleep appliances

We use the latest digital dental technology, such as, 3D scanning, 3D x-rays, machine milling and 3D printing. 

Learn more about VA dental care and VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP)

Dermatology

Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers

Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.

We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:

  • Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
  • Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
  • Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
  • Surgical treatment for skin cancers including specialized Mohs Surgery by Board certified Mohs surgeons
  • Dermatopathology consultations for biopsies performed by Board certified Dermatopathologists
  • Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Endocrinology

Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions

We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems.

We diagnose and treat hormonal disorders of the endocrine system, including diabetes, thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal and gonadal disorders, transgender care, and disorders of bone and mineral metabolism. Our endocrinologists can:

  • Measure the level of various hormones in your body
  • Evaluate and help in management of diabetes, including diabetes and nutrition education
  • Diagnosis and management of thyroid diseases, including thyroid ultrasound, nodule find needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy, and thyroid cancer care
  • Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
  • Obesity management is done by the MOVE! program

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

VA’s MOVE!® Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.

Learn more about VA's National MOVE! Weight Management Program

Neurology

Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke

Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:

  • Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
  • Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
  • Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
  • Other neurological conditions

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders
  • Digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management
  • Enteral Nutrition (Tubefeeding)
  • Malnutrition
  • Gastrointestinal disorders

Optometry

Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses

Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery or medication
  • Eye exams for diabetic patients

Orthopedics

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement

Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:

  • Musculoskeletal trauma
  • Degenerative illnesses
  • Sports injuries
  • Fractures
  • Spine disease
  • Joint replacements

Pain management

If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.

Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:

  • Conducting comprehensive evaluations with access to a multidisciplinary team, including board-certified pain physicians
  • Creating multimodal treatment plans to help you manage the many aspects of your pain
  • Providing various evidence-based treatments for pain management, including medication management and procedural interventions 
  • Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, and relaxation to help you manage your pain
  • Providing chiropractic care to help relieve pain without medication
  • Providing physical therapy, occupational therapy, recreation therapy, and other compatible therapies
  • Telemedicine and other virtual treatment options

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:

  • Physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, also known as physiatrists
  • Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
  • Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
  • Blind rehabilitation 
  • Physical therapy 
  • Kinesiotherapy
  • Specialty interdisciplinary teams such as polytrauma, amputee, pain, and wheeled mobility clinics
  • Chiropractic care
  • Adaptive Sports and creative arts

The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation section at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System aligns the department goals with the VHA Strategic Plan which can be accessed here: VA Health Care Priorities - Veterans Health Administration

Watch our teams on our PM&RS YouTube Playlist.

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, our knowledgeable, experienced rehabilitation therapy team can help you to achieve your goals. Physical therapy, occupational therapy, and kinesiotherapy all apply therapeutic exercise and activities, education, and research-backed, evidence-based treatments to help you improve your health, quality of life, and success with therapy. Our services include:

  • Individualized therapy evaluations for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, geriatric, neurological, and psychosocial conditions to identify the best plan to help you succeed.
  • Therapy plans of care and treatments are developed with your goals in mind and specific to your therapy diagnosis. Your rehabilitation therapy team works collaboratively with other health care providers involved in your care. We consider all factors that influence healing and success in your whole health.
  • Group options are available in some specialty areas such as chronic pain, fitness, MOVE, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, and osteoarthritis, with additional group options coming soon.
  • Tele-rehabilitation services are very appropriate for some follow up care, patient education, and prosthetic items. Talk to your therapist about whether virtual therapy care, or a combination of in-person and virtual therapy is right for you.
  • Driver rehabilitation, assistive technology, and home safety assessments to optimize independent living at home and in the community.

The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation section at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System aligns the department goals with the VHA Strategic Plan which can be accessed here: VA Health Care Priorities - Veterans Health Administration

Learn more about Occupational Therapy,  Physical Therapy,  and Kinesiotherapy

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
  • Lower extremity wound care
  • Diabetic foot care

New Patients:  Contact your primary care team to determine your specific needs, necessary pre-appointment testing  (i.e. X-rays) and scheduling.

Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury

We provide a thoughtful, wide-ranging approach to treating Veterans who have injuries to multiple body systems caused by a single event.

Our specialized rehabilitation program network serves severely injured Veterans and service members who have multiple combat- or civilian-related traumatic injuries. We offer:

  • Physical, visual, and cognitive rehabilitation
  • State-of-the-art prosthetics
  • Psychological and psychosocial services
  • Ongoing case management services

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:

  • X-ray
  • Ultrasound
  • Mammography (mammograms)
  • Computer tomography (CT)
  • Positron emission tomography (PET)
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Rheumatology

Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus

Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions.

Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:

  • Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis
  • Lupus, gout, and scleroderma

Sleep medicine

Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking

The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:

  • Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
    • Sleep apnea testing available at West LA VA Medical Center, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, and Santa Maria VA Clinic.
  • Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
  • Study your brain waves during sleep
  • Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
  • Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab at West LA VA Medical Center and Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center.
  • Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night's sleep

In person visits available at West LA VA Medical Center, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center and Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center. Virtual sleep visits available at all facilities. 

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Let us help you reach your goal to quit smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco. The Tobacco Use Treatment Program offers a variety of services to meet you where you are, including behavioral support (virtual or in-person) and medications.  Services include:

  • Behavioral counseling in-person or via phone (individual and groups available)
  • FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke
  • Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
  • SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
  • Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit and stay quit

Learn more about how to quit

Thoracic surgery

Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma

We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.

Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus (the tube that connects your mouth and stomach), your trachea (airway), and your chest wall (rib cage and breastbone). We treat a variety of conditions that include:

  • Lung and airway cancer
  • Lung volume reduction surgery (LVRS)
  • Cancer of the esophagus
  • Designed facility for mesothelioma, cancer of the chest lining
  • Benign and malignant chest wall tumors 
  • Chest wall deformity repairs including , pectus excavatum/carinatum repair
  • Pleural illnesses, like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and infections of the pleura (the thin membrane that lines the chest wall and covers the lungs)
  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into your esophagus and irritates the lining
  • Diseases of the thymus, such as myasthenia gravis
  • We utilize robotics surgery to improve recovery

Urology

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders

We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.

We offer various urology procedures, such as incontinence treatment, including minimally invasive and robotic procedures for diseases affecting:

  • The kidneys
  • The bladder
  • The urethra 
  • Reproductive organs

Wheelchair and mobility

We provide support and assistive devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes, to help you preserve and increase your mobility.

We train you in the proper use of your wheelchair or other mobility devices to increase your wellness and improve your quality of life. Our team works with you to:

  • Optimize correct wheelchair seating and positioning
  • Achieve maximum function and independence
  • Promote good posture, breathing, digestion, and tissue health
  • Prevent complications and additional injuries

Social programs and services

Adaptive sports

Our adaptive sports program helps disabled Veterans live active and healthy lives through recreation and athletics.

Seasonal adaptive sports programs improve your independence, well-being, and quality of life. We work with national, regional, and local community-based organizations year round to provide opportunities through our support of:

  • Inpatient and outpatient sports activities, and community partners specializing in adaptive and inclusive sporting competitions
  • National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which offers sporting to Veterans with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, amputations, stroke, and other neurological disorders
  • National Veterans Golden Age Games, which offers track & field athletics sporting to senior Veterans, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle
  • National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, which offers adapted winter sporting & adapted scuba diving to Veterans with disabilities overcoming challenges
  • The National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic, which offers golf instruction and adaptive sporting opportunities to Veterans with disabilities
  • National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, which offers water sporting, like surfing, sailing, kayaking, and cycling Veterans with disabilities
  • Summer Surf Camps, which offers water sporting, like surfing, paddle boarding, and body boarding to Veterans with disabilities
  • Greater Los Angeles Veteran Administration Adaptive Sports Invitational, which offers track & field athletics sporting to Veterans with disabilities

Learn more about VA National Veterans Sports Programs and watch our teams on our PM&RS YouTube Playlist

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services.  CSP provides services to caregivers of Veterans of all eras enrolled in VA health care.  If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our Caregiver Support Program staff. 

Learn more and connect with Caregiver Support Program staff at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

Learn more about the VA Caregiver Support Program.

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more about Homeless Veteran care

Intimate partner violence support

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:

  • Intimate partner violence care coordinators
  • Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
  • Referrals to and coordination with other VA treatment providers
  • Connection to domestic violence shelters
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless in collaboration with our homeless programs
  • Interventions for Veterans who use violence in their intimate relationships

Learn more about intimate partner violence

LGBQ+ Veteran care

VA serves all Veterans. The Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help connect you to services in a safe environment.

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer+ (LGBTQ+) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

  • Hormone Therapy
  • Voice and communication training
  • Family planning 
  • Gender affirming prosthetics
  • Groups therapies
  • Substance use and alcohol treatment
  • Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
  • Mental health care
  • Assessments and letters of support for gender-affirming surgeries and hormone therapy

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:

  • Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
  • Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
  • Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
  • Targeted outreach to communities where underrepresented and underserved Veterans live

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Notice to Patients

Recreation and creative arts therapy

We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.

Recreational and Creative Arts Therapy (art, music, dance, and drama) provides evidenced based care to Veterans utilizing leisure, recreation, sport, hobbies, new interests and social engagements to enhance the quality of life and sustain the individual health and wellness outcomes, as Veterans successfully transition back to civilian life. Are you a Veteran with an injury, chronic illness, history of trauma, or disabling condition? A Recreation Therapist or Creative Arts Therapist can assess and implement wellness plans, promoting independence and connection with our vast network of integrated care community partners. Recreation therapy is located at Community Living Centers, Polytrauma Clinics, Inpatient Mental Health, Outpatient Recovery and Mental Health, Domiciliary, Acute Rehab Unit, Dementia Care, Hospice Care, and the Community at Large.

Recreational and Creative Arts Therapy provides year-round integrated health services and activities seven days a week that include but not limited to:

  • Fitness, Strength, Balance, and Mobility Health Promotion Programming, Spectator Sporting
  • Structured Adaptive and Inclusive Sporting (Local, Regional, National)
  • Peer Support and Social Skill Building Calendar Programming
  • Nature Based, Low Ropes and High Ropes Programming
  • Water Based Recreational, Sporting, and Aquatic Therapy
  • Multi-Sensory Bedside Engagement, Aroma Therapy, Reality Orientation, Horticulture, Gardening
  • Psycho Social and Psycho Educational Engagement
  • Suicide Prevention and Life Resiliency Coping Skills Training
  • Recovery Based Sober Leisure Skill Building
  • Cognitive Stimulation Engagement (Dementia, Palliative, and Hospice Care)
  • Animal-Assisted Therapy  (Horse, Dog, Wolf, Miniature Donkey, Bird, Bees, Robotic Cats)
  • 3-D Crafting and Fiber Arts, Musical Arts and 2-D Visual Arts
  • Communication and Self Expression Programming, Dramatic Arts and Humor Therapy
  • Community Immersion, Reintegration, Navigation, and Civic Engagement, Social Support Building/Family Reunification, Community Building Special Events
  • Guided Meditation and Mindfulness Programming
  • Activities of Daily Living Skills, Food Prep Skill Building, Exploratory Leisure Education, Consumer Skill Building, Executive Functioning and Independence Building Skills.
  • Self Esteem and Self Efficacy Building and Socio Emotional Wellbeing
  • Women Health Promotion Programming
  • Varied Experiential Therapies, Analog, Digital, Virtual Reality Gaming, Aero Therapies (Paragliding…), Adapted Air Rifle Engagement, Vet to Drone Training coming soon

Learn more at National Recreation Therapy Service - Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services (va.gov)

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation
  • Mental and behavioral health services
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance
  • Referral assistance

Learn more and connect with a coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Case management and care coordination
  • Crisis intervention
  • Caregiver support
  • Advanced directives
  • Transportation
  • Community living

*For questions related to benefits, please call VBA Support at 1-.

Other services

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system at VA.gov. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:

  • Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
  • Check your lab and test results
  • Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
  • Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
  • View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records

Learn more about VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System My HealtheVet services.

Learn more and register for My HealtheVet 

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care
  • Specialty care - site specific ask your provider for more information

Learn more about telehealth

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes but is not limited to:

  • Health coaching to help you reach your goals
  • Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
  • Meditation and mindfulness training
  • Yoga, tai chi, and gardening classes

Learn more at our Whole Health page.