Health services
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans at 11 locations in a 5-county area of southern California. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Mental Health
VA Greater Los Angeles health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We provide excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Homeless Veteran Care
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Whole Health
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
Primary care
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System emergency department is open 24/7 including holidays.
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Geriatric pharmacy
- Consultations for geriatric syndromes
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our designated women’s health primary care providers are experts in women’s health care across the lifespan. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, urology, oncology, radiology, surgery, cardiology, mental health and social work to treat the whole person. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Comprehensive women’s primary care
- Preventative screenings including breast mammography and cervical and colon cancer screening
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment
- Maternity care coverage, maternity care coordination, and peripartum mental health
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
- And much more!
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Mental health care
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Allergy, asthma and immunology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We diagnose, evaluate and treat your asthma, allergies and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include:
- Skin tests, blood tests and other exams to identify food, drug, insect, pollen, animal, dust and other allergies
- Prescribing and managing allergy medications that can ease your symptoms by reducing your immune system response to the things that cause your allergic reaction
- Performing asthma tests to measure lung function and see how much air moves in and out as you breathe
- Prescribing long-term and quick-relief asthma medications to reduce inflammation and open your swollen airways
- Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders
Amputation care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
If you are living with limb loss, our team of specialists can partner with you to help you adjust to new changes as well as manage your lifelong care. Our interdisciplinary team approach includes:
- Comprehensive evaluations and development of management plans that fit your individual needs
- Referral to physical, occupational, and kinesiotherapies
- Recreational therapy and support with adaptive fitness, activities, and national sports clinics
- Nutrition, wellness, mental health counseling, and peer support programs
- Prosthetic limb restoration including prosthesis prescription, fabrication, and fitting in conjunction with education and training
- Community re-integration with education about living with limb loss, mobility tips, drivers training, and coping techniques
- Wound care, consultations with medical and surgical specialties including Limb Preservation Clinic
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our Blind and Low Vision Rehabilitation clinic provides a comprehensive low vision eye exam with a focus on functional abilities. Referrals are then made to our Visual Impairment Service Team (VIST) Coordinators who will further evaluate Veterans' level of independence in the home and in the community to make referrals to appropriate rehabilitation therapists. Services include:
- Visual Skills: Use of remaining vision or text to speech technology for accessing printed materials. Use of optical and electronic devices for near or distance magnification.
- Living Skills: Activities of daily living including eating methods, kitchen management, organization methods, accessing entertainment, managing finances, communication, self-care.
- Orientation & Mobility: Safe, independent travel skills with or without a mobility aid such as white cane, support cane, or walker. Training in the community to know where one is, where they're going, and safely getting there. Training can include street crossings, use of public transportation, and/or use of GPS devices.
- Assistive Technology: Use of smart phones, tablets, or computers with adaptive settings to accommodate for vision loss. Training provided on using built-in accessibility features or software to enhance accessibility.
Evaluations may be available virtually with a computer, tablet, or smartphone equipped with a camera for Veterans residing in the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System catchment area.
Cancer care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Clinical Trials, which are research studies designed to determine if a medicine is safe and effective for patients
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
Chiropractic
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
VA’s Chiropractic Program exemplifies the Department’s forward-looking approach to healthcare providing evidence-based, patient-centered chiropractic care. Our VA chiropractors are dedicated to delivering care that restores, improves, and maintains your functional ability, activity levels, and overall health. Collaborating closely with your primary care physician and specialty care providers, our chiropractors will devise a comprehensive healthcare plan tailored to your needs. Our services include:
- Spinal manipulative therapy
- Soft-tissue mobilization and other manual therapies
- Non-pharmacological conservative therapies
- Patient education and active rehabilitation
- Telehealth and other virtual treatment options
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services to prevent and treat decay, gum disease and missing teeth, including:
- Routine exams, x-rays, oral cancer screening and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings, crowns and bridges
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth), dental implants and biopsies
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including partial and complete dentures
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including deep cleaning, root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Dental appliances, including night-guards and sleep appliances
We use the latest digital dental technology, such as, 3D scanning, 3D x-rays, machine milling and 3D printing.
Learn more about VA dental care and VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP)
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Surgical treatment for skin cancers including specialized Mohs Surgery by Board certified Mohs surgeons
- Dermatopathology consultations for biopsies performed by Board certified Dermatopathologists
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We diagnose and treat hormonal disorders of the endocrine system, including diabetes, thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal and gonadal disorders, transgender care, and disorders of bone and mineral metabolism. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Evaluate and help in management of diabetes, including diabetes and nutrition education
- Diagnosis and management of thyroid diseases, including thyroid ultrasound, nodule find needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy, and thyroid cancer care
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
- Obesity management is done by the MOVE! program
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
VA’s MOVE!® Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.
Learn more about VA's National MOVE! Weight Management Program
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders
- Digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
- Enteral Nutrition (Tubefeeding)
- Malnutrition
- Gastrointestinal disorders
Optometry
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery or medication
- Eye exams for diabetic patients
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
- Fractures
- Spine disease
- Joint replacements
Pain management
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Conducting comprehensive evaluations with access to a multidisciplinary team, including board-certified pain physicians
- Creating multimodal treatment plans to help you manage the many aspects of your pain
- Providing various evidence-based treatments for pain management, including medication management and procedural interventions
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, and relaxation to help you manage your pain
- Providing chiropractic care to help relieve pain without medication
- Providing physical therapy, occupational therapy, recreation therapy, and other compatible therapies
- Telemedicine and other virtual treatment options
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, also known as physiatrists
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Blind rehabilitation
- Physical therapy
- Kinesiotherapy
- Specialty interdisciplinary teams such as polytrauma, amputee, pain, and wheeled mobility clinics
- Chiropractic care
- Adaptive Sports and creative arts
The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation section at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System aligns the department goals with the VHA Strategic Plan which can be accessed here: VA Health Care Priorities - Veterans Health Administration
Watch our teams on our PM&RS YouTube Playlist.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, our knowledgeable, experienced rehabilitation therapy team can help you to achieve your goals. Physical therapy, occupational therapy, and kinesiotherapy all apply therapeutic exercise and activities, education, and research-backed, evidence-based treatments to help you improve your health, quality of life, and success with therapy. Our services include:
- Individualized therapy evaluations for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, geriatric, neurological, and psychosocial conditions to identify the best plan to help you succeed.
- Therapy plans of care and treatments are developed with your goals in mind and specific to your therapy diagnosis. Your rehabilitation therapy team works collaboratively with other health care providers involved in your care. We consider all factors that influence healing and success in your whole health.
- Group options are available in some specialty areas such as chronic pain, fitness, MOVE, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, and osteoarthritis, with additional group options coming soon.
- Tele-rehabilitation services are very appropriate for some follow up care, patient education, and prosthetic items. Talk to your therapist about whether virtual therapy care, or a combination of in-person and virtual therapy is right for you.
- Driver rehabilitation, assistive technology, and home safety assessments to optimize independent living at home and in the community.
The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation section at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System aligns the department goals with the VHA Strategic Plan which can be accessed here: VA Health Care Priorities - Veterans Health Administration
Learn more about Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Kinesiotherapy.
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
- Lower extremity wound care
- Diabetic foot care
New Patients: Contact your primary care team to determine your specific needs, necessary pre-appointment testing (i.e. X-rays) and scheduling.
Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our specialized rehabilitation program network serves severely injured Veterans and service members who have multiple combat- or civilian-related traumatic injuries. We offer:
- Physical, visual, and cognitive rehabilitation
- State-of-the-art prosthetics
- Psychological and psychosocial services
- Ongoing case management services
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:
- Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis
- Lupus, gout, and scleroderma
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Sleep apnea testing available at West LA VA Medical Center, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, and Santa Maria VA Clinic.
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab at West LA VA Medical Center and Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center.
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night's sleep
In person visits available at West LA VA Medical Center, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center and Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center. Virtual sleep visits available at all facilities.
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Let us help you reach your goal to quit smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco. The Tobacco Use Treatment Program offers a variety of services to meet you where you are, including behavioral support (virtual or in-person) and medications. Services include:
- Behavioral counseling in-person or via phone (individual and groups available)
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit and stay quit
Thoracic surgery
Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma
We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus (the tube that connects your mouth and stomach), your trachea (airway), and your chest wall (rib cage and breastbone). We treat a variety of conditions that include:
- Lung and airway cancer
- Lung volume reduction surgery (LVRS)
- Cancer of the esophagus
- Designed facility for mesothelioma, cancer of the chest lining
- Benign and malignant chest wall tumors
- Chest wall deformity repairs including , pectus excavatum/carinatum repair
- Pleural illnesses, like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and infections of the pleura (the thin membrane that lines the chest wall and covers the lungs)
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into your esophagus and irritates the lining
- Diseases of the thymus, such as myasthenia gravis
- We utilize robotics surgery to improve recovery
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We offer various urology procedures, such as incontinence treatment, including minimally invasive and robotic procedures for diseases affecting:
- The kidneys
- The bladder
- The urethra
- Reproductive organs
Wheelchair and mobility
We provide support and assistive devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes, to help you preserve and increase your mobility.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We train you in the proper use of your wheelchair or other mobility devices to increase your wellness and improve your quality of life. Our team works with you to:
- Optimize correct wheelchair seating and positioning
- Achieve maximum function and independence
- Promote good posture, breathing, digestion, and tissue health
- Prevent complications and additional injuries
Social programs and services
Adaptive sports
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Seasonal adaptive sports programs improve your independence, well-being, and quality of life. We work with national, regional, and local community-based organizations year round to provide opportunities through our support of:
- Inpatient and outpatient sports activities, and community partners specializing in adaptive and inclusive sporting competitions
- National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which offers sporting to Veterans with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, amputations, stroke, and other neurological disorders
- National Veterans Golden Age Games, which offers track & field athletics sporting to senior Veterans, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle
- National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, which offers adapted winter sporting & adapted scuba diving to Veterans with disabilities overcoming challenges
- The National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic, which offers golf instruction and adaptive sporting opportunities to Veterans with disabilities
- National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, which offers water sporting, like surfing, sailing, kayaking, and cycling Veterans with disabilities
- Summer Surf Camps, which offers water sporting, like surfing, paddle boarding, and body boarding to Veterans with disabilities
- Greater Los Angeles Veteran Administration Adaptive Sports Invitational, which offers track & field athletics sporting to Veterans with disabilities
Learn more about VA National Veterans Sports Programs and watch our teams on our PM&RS YouTube Playlist
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services. CSP provides services to caregivers of Veterans of all eras enrolled in VA health care. If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our Caregiver Support Program staff.
Learn more and connect with Caregiver Support Program staff at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Intimate partner violence support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:
- Intimate partner violence care coordinators
- Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
- Referrals to and coordination with other VA treatment providers
- Connection to domestic violence shelters
- Services for Veterans who are homeless in collaboration with our homeless programs
- Interventions for Veterans who use violence in their intimate relationships
LGBQ+ Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer+ (LGBTQ+) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone Therapy
- Voice and communication training
- Family planning
- Gender affirming prosthetics
- Groups therapies
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care
- Assessments and letters of support for gender-affirming surgeries and hormone therapy
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
- Targeted outreach to communities where underrepresented and underserved Veterans live
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Learn more and connect with a patient advocate
Notice to Patients
Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, go to www.mbc.ca.gov, email: licensecheck@mbc.ca.gov, or call 800-633-2322.
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Recreational and Creative Arts Therapy (art, music, dance, and drama) provides evidenced based care to Veterans utilizing leisure, recreation, sport, hobbies, new interests and social engagements to enhance the quality of life and sustain the individual health and wellness outcomes, as Veterans successfully transition back to civilian life. Are you a Veteran with an injury, chronic illness, history of trauma, or disabling condition? A Recreation Therapist or Creative Arts Therapist can assess and implement wellness plans, promoting independence and connection with our vast network of integrated care community partners. Recreation therapy is located at Community Living Centers, Polytrauma Clinics, Inpatient Mental Health, Outpatient Recovery and Mental Health, Domiciliary, Acute Rehab Unit, Dementia Care, Hospice Care, and the Community at Large.
Recreational and Creative Arts Therapy provides year-round integrated health services and activities seven days a week that include but not limited to:
- Fitness, Strength, Balance, and Mobility Health Promotion Programming, Spectator Sporting
- Structured Adaptive and Inclusive Sporting (Local, Regional, National)
- Peer Support and Social Skill Building Calendar Programming
- Nature Based, Low Ropes and High Ropes Programming
- Water Based Recreational, Sporting, and Aquatic Therapy
- Multi-Sensory Bedside Engagement, Aroma Therapy, Reality Orientation, Horticulture, Gardening
- Psycho Social and Psycho Educational Engagement
- Suicide Prevention and Life Resiliency Coping Skills Training
- Recovery Based Sober Leisure Skill Building
- Cognitive Stimulation Engagement (Dementia, Palliative, and Hospice Care)
- Animal-Assisted Therapy (Horse, Dog, Wolf, Miniature Donkey, Bird, Bees, Robotic Cats)
- 3-D Crafting and Fiber Arts, Musical Arts and 2-D Visual Arts
- Communication and Self Expression Programming, Dramatic Arts and Humor Therapy
- Community Immersion, Reintegration, Navigation, and Civic Engagement, Social Support Building/Family Reunification, Community Building Special Events
- Guided Meditation and Mindfulness Programming
- Activities of Daily Living Skills, Food Prep Skill Building, Exploratory Leisure Education, Consumer Skill Building, Executive Functioning and Independence Building Skills.
- Self Esteem and Self Efficacy Building and Socio Emotional Wellbeing
- Women Health Promotion Programming
- Varied Experiential Therapies, Analog, Digital, Virtual Reality Gaming, Aero Therapies (Paragliding…), Adapted Air Rifle Engagement, Vet to Drone Training coming soon
Learn more at National Recreation Therapy Service - Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services (va.gov)
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Case management and care coordination
- Crisis intervention
- Caregiver support
- Advanced directives
- Transportation
- Community living
*For questions related to benefits, please call VBA Support at 1-
Other services
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system at VA.gov. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
Learn more about VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System My HealtheVet services.
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
- Specialty care - site specific ask your provider for more information
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes but is not limited to:
- Health coaching to help you reach your goals
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and gardening classes