VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System: Comprehensive Updates on Operations and Safety Measures

January 13, 2025

Los Angeles , CA — Facility Operations: The West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus remains fully operational and continues to provide comprehensive health care services to all Veterans.

The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, and other VA Clinics are operating as normal. The West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus remains safe, with health care operations continuing uninterrupted. Veterans are encouraged to check in advance for any changes to services or access. All minimally invasive procedures and emergencies will continue as long as they do not require implantable devices. Air quality testing will continue, and updates on surgical scheduling will be provided. Outpatient services, including the dental clinic and hemodialysis unit, are fully operational and continue to serve Veterans with no interruptions. Elective procedures outside of operating rooms proceed as scheduled, prioritizing Veteran care and safety.

San Gabriel Valley VA Clinic Reopens

The San Gabriel Valley VA Clinic will resume in-person appointments on Monday, January 13.

Veteran Relocations

Although no official Evacuation Order or Warning was issued, high-risk Veterans residing on the north side of the campus were relocated as a precaution. Building 500 (main hospital) was designated as a shelter-in-place location to accommodate any immediate needs.

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System initiated proactive relocations of Veterans from various housing and care facilities near the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus. This measure ensures preparedness and prioritizes the safety and well-being of Veterans.

This includes:

Community Living Center residents relocated to the main hospital on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus (Building 500), VA Long Beach Healthcare System and VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, to ensure continued care in safe environments.

Veterans from High-Risk Veterans in Care Treatment and Rehabilitation Services and A Bridge Home were transitioned to alternative housing facilities to reduce risk.

Veterans from Oasis Women’s Transitional Housing, New Directions Transitional Housing, and Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) Buildings were also transitioned to alternative housing facilities, with the process navigated by their respective program officials. Some Veterans departed, others remained, and a few returned after initially leaving.

These relocations reflect our commitment to preparedness, ensuring that Veterans, particularly those with mobility challenges or other unique needs, are relocated safely and efficiently.

Air Quality

Air quality has significantly improved across the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. Indoor and outdoor air quality levels have returned to normal ranges. Masks remain available for staff, Veterans, and visitors who prefer to use them.

Further updates will be provided as they become available. For additional information or inquiries, please contact our Public Affairs team at VHAGLAPublicAffairs@va.gov.