VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Welcomes Veterans Home

PRESS RELEASE

January 16, 2025

Los Angeles , CA — VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is pleased to announce the safe return of Veterans is underway to the Community Living Centers (CLCs) and permanent and transitional housing programs on the North Campus of the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center.

After a precautionary relocation due to recent emergency conditions, VAGLAHS leadership has confirmed the campus is ready to resume full services and welcome Veterans back.

Veterans temporarily relocated to Building 500 on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center South Campus have already returned to their CLCs, while others from the VA Long Beach Healthcare System are returning Jan. 16. The final group relocated to the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System and is scheduled to return next week. At the same time, Veterans in permanent and transitional housing on the North Campus have returned to their homes and resumed their programs, including Care, Treatment, and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) and A Bridge Home emergency shelter, which reopened on Jan. 15. These coordinated efforts ensure a seamless and safe transition back to normal operations.

Throughout the relocation process, VAGLAHS, in collaboration with partners, provided continuous support to Veterans, ensuring they had access to temporary shelter, transportation, and essential resources. Many Veterans were hosted at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, where they participated in programming organized with the support of the LA County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the American Red Cross, and other partner organizations and nonprofits.

“We are honored to welcome Veterans back to the Community Living Centers and housing programs on the north campus,” said Robert Merchant, VAGLAHS Medical Center Director. “Their safety and well-being remain our utmost priority, and we are grateful for the teamwork and dedication of our staff and partners, who ensured their care and comfort during this challenging time. This return marks a heartfelt step toward normalcy and recovery for Veterans, and we will continue to stay vigilant in assuring their well-being.”

The combined efforts of VAGLAHS, Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 22, LA County Military Veterans Affairs, and nonprofit partners underscore a shared commitment to the care, safety, and recovery of Veterans. These partnerships reflect our unwavering dedication to providing shelter, care, and rehabilitative services during uncertain times.

Veterans in need of disaster-related assistance can call the 24/7 VAGLAHS call center at 877-251-7295 for information and support. Phone support is available 24/7 through the VA Desert Pacific Network Clinical Contact Center at 1-800-952-4852, Option 2 to for virtual care and support (including pharmacy) to Veterans.

For the latest updates on VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, please visit our social media pages and website:

https://www.facebook.com/losangelesva/

https://www.instagram.com/greaterlosangelesva/

https://x.com/LosAngelesVA

https://www.va.gov/greater-los-angeles-health-care/ .

More information can also be found here: https://www.va.gov/resources/disaster-help/