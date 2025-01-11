Veteran Relocation Efforts Underway at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Campus

PRESS RELEASE

January 11, 2025

Los Angeles , CA — The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) has initiated a coordinated relocation of Veterans from various housing and care facilities on the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center Campus.

This proactive measure reflects our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the Veterans we serve.

Veterans have been temporarily relocated to alternative housing and care facilities, both within the VA system and in collaboration with community partners. These transitions are being managed with the utmost care to ensure minimal disruption and continued access to services.

Relocation efforts include Veterans from Community Living Centers (CLCs), Care Treatment and Rehabilitation Services (CTRS), A Bridge Home, Oasis Women’s Transitional Housing, New Directions Transitional Housing, and several Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) Buildings. Veterans have been safely transported and are being monitored to ensure their comfort and well-being throughout the process.

We continue to work closely with our partners to facilitate these efforts and ensure that every Veteran receives the care, comfort, and support they deserve. Coordination is ongoing to address the specific needs of each Veteran and to ensure all are safely accounted for and supported during this process.

Additional updates will be provided as they become available. For further information or inquiries, please contact our Public Affairs team at VHAGLAPublicAffairs@va.gov.

We thank the community for their understanding and support as we prioritize the needs and well-being of those who served.