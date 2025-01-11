Veteran Relocation from North Campus of West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

January 11, 2025

Los Angeles , CA — Out of an abundance of caution, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System has initiated the relocation of Veterans from the Community Living Center on the North Campus of our West Los Angeles VA Medical Center.

This proactive measure is being taken to ensure the continued safety and well-being of Veterans , staff, and visitors.

We are working closely with our healthcare partners to facilitate a smooth transition for all affected Veterans. All necessary resources are being deployed to ensure their comfort and care during this process.

We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of healthcare and Veteran safety. We will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

For media inquiries, please contact:

VHAGLAPublicAffairs@va.gov

Thank you for your understanding and support during this time.