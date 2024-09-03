Food Security Resources

California State

California Department of Social Services - Links to enrolling in benefits.

LA County

Meals on Wheels - Serving clients in the San Fernando Valley

Meals on Wheels West - Serving clients in Santa Monica, Venice, Marina del Rey, Del Rey, Pacific Palisades, and Malibu.

Meals on Wheels West Los Angeles - Serving clients in West Los Angeles, Westwood and Brentwood.

Westside Food Bank Partner Pantries List - A comprehensive list of pantries on the west side of Los Angeles.

SUN Bucks - Summer-EBT benefits help families with children that qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.

Cedar-Sinai Food Access App

211LA Food Resources - Pantries, benefits, meals, even pet food!

Bakersfield

Hope Center - Food distribution Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Catholic Charities Diocese of Fresno - Food distribution Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Salvation Army - Food distribution Monday - Thursday 1:00 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Ventura County

Ventura County Area Agency on Aging - Senior nutrition program offers congregate and home delivered meal services.

Food Share of Ventura County - Offers senior programs, community market distribution and food pantries.

Santa Barbara County

Food Bank Santa Barbara County - Tesources for obtaining groceries and fresh produce, kids’ lunches or senior assistance.

San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Food Bank - Includes schedule of local food distributions.

Meals that Connect - Senior nutrition program in SLO.

* These resources are provided as a courtesy of VAGLAHS. These links, products, agencies or providers are NOT affiliated with VA nor should be considered as an endorsement by VA. Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the United States Government.&; The views and opinions of authors expressed herein do not necessarily state or reflect those of the United States Government, and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes.