10th Annual Person-Centered Care Walkathon

When: Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: See specific location instructions under additional registration information 400 Veterans Avenue Biloxi, MS Cost: Free





Register Walk locations: Biloxi VA Medical Center : from the fountain to Pass Road and back

Joint Ambulatory Care Center/Pensacola: front flag poles

Mobile VA Clinic: Parking Lot

Eglin VA Clinic - Parking Lot

Panama City Beach VA Clinic: Parking Lot

We are excited to invite you to the Tenth Annual Person-Centered Care Walkathon, which will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024! This special event celebrates our collective dedication to providing inclusive, person-centered care for all.

Theme: “It's My Honor: Walking Together for Inclusive Care"

“It's My Honor: Walking Together for Inclusive Care" Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

10:00 am – 2:00 pm Location: All CBOCs

Whether you're a seasoned participant or joining us for the first time, this event offers a meaningful opportunity to engage with our community, promote the importance of personalized care, and honor the Veterans we serve. Together, we will walk in unity to reflect on the strides we’ve made in ensuring everyone feels valued, respected, and cared for. We also have some exciting new features this year:

Veteran Testimonials: Hear powerful 90-second stories from Veterans in Blind Rehabilitation and Audiology, sharing their personal experiences with care.

Refreshments, Fun Activities, and More!

We encourage you to invite your family, friends, and colleagues to join us for a day filled with inspiration, community, and connection. Let’s walk together for a cause that truly matters.

Remember to wear PINK and PURPLE in recognition of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

We look forward to walking with you on October 15!

Other VA events