10th Annual Person-Centered Care Walkathon
When:
Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
See specific location instructions under additional registration information
400 Veterans Avenue
Biloxi, MS
Cost:
Free
Walk locations:
- Biloxi VA Medical Center : from the fountain to Pass Road and back
- Joint Ambulatory Care Center/Pensacola: front flag poles
- Mobile VA Clinic: Parking Lot
- Eglin VA Clinic - Parking Lot
- Panama City Beach VA Clinic: Parking Lot
We are excited to invite you to the Tenth Annual Person-Centered Care Walkathon, which will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024! This special event celebrates our collective dedication to providing inclusive, person-centered care for all.
- Theme: “It's My Honor: Walking Together for Inclusive Care"
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Location: All CBOCs
Whether you're a seasoned participant or joining us for the first time, this event offers a meaningful opportunity to engage with our community, promote the importance of personalized care, and honor the Veterans we serve. Together, we will walk in unity to reflect on the strides we’ve made in ensuring everyone feels valued, respected, and cared for. We also have some exciting new features this year:
Veteran Testimonials: Hear powerful 90-second stories from Veterans in Blind Rehabilitation and Audiology, sharing their personal experiences with care.
Refreshments, Fun Activities, and More!
We encourage you to invite your family, friends, and colleagues to join us for a day filled with inspiration, community, and connection. Let’s walk together for a cause that truly matters.
Remember to wear PINK and PURPLE in recognition of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month
We look forward to walking with you on October 15!