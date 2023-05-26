National Donut Day celebration

Beginning Monday, May 8, 2023, masking will be optional in non-clinical areas and outpatient waiting areas of our main hospital campus and Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC). COVID-19 screenings will also be optional.

Masking will remain required in high-risk and patient care areas at Hines VA’s main medical campus. Patients or staff can request that a mask be worn, and anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to mask. Masks will remain available for all visitors.

Mandatory COVID-19 screening will no longer be required. All entrances previously closed for COVID-19 safety procedures will be reopened.

Masking, screening and visitation requirements remain dependent on the community transmission levels and may be adjusted as needed.

Hines VA’s visitation policy

Click to learn Hines VA Hospital’s current visitation policy.