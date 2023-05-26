National Donut Day celebration
When:
Fri. Jun 2, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Main Lobby
Cost:
Free
Hines VA is hosting the Salvation Army with Captain Shield and volunteers dressed as Donut Lassies for National Donut Day in the main lobby from 9 a.m. - noon.
National Donut Day was established in 1938 by The Salvation Army in Chicago to help those in need during the Great Depression and to commemorate the work of the "Donut Lassies," who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.