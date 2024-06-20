Hines VA Creative Arts Festival

When: Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Building 9, Auditorium 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Get directions on Google Maps to Edward Hines Junior Hospital Cost: Free





You are cordially invited to Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital's Creative Arts Festival. July 24, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Bldg. 9 Auditorium.

Presented by the Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy Department and proudly showcasing the talent and creativity of our local Veterans, this festival and competition will feature visual art, music, writing (and sometimes dance and drama) submissions from Hines VA Veterans.

Come one, come all and vote on your favorite artwork. First, second and third place entries of the local competition will have the opportunity to compete in the 2024 National Creative Arts Festival and Competition. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through that therapy, and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans after disease, disability, or life crisis.

Returning Veterans are encouraged to wear their creative arts festival shirt!

