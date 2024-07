PACT Act booth

When: Tue. Jul 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Main Lobby, Building 200 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Get directions on Google Maps to Edward Hines Junior Hospital Cost: Free





Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital will host a PACT Act booth in the main lobby July 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Staff will be providing toxic exposure screens, information regarding the PACT Act and other resources.

The Veterans Benefits Administration will also be present to answer any questions regarding the VA disability compensation process.

