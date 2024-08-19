Kankakee Veteran Resource Fair When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Kankakee VAC Office 581 William R Latham Senior Drive Bourbonnais, IL Cost: Free





Kankakee Veteran Resource Fair hosted by the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County and State Representative Jackie Hass at the Kankakee VAC Office, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Veterans will be able to speak to Veteran Service Officers to assist with VA benefit claims.

Hines VA Outreach will be on site to provide health care registration and other resources.

Bring your DD214!



Light lunch and refreshments will be provided.

