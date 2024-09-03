Hines & Jesse Brown Joint Veteran Resource Fair When: Sat. Oct 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Governor State University 1 University Parkway University Park, IL Cost: Free





Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Jesse Brown VA Medical Center are hosting a joint Veteran Resource Fair at Governors State University, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to talk to various community and government agencies regarding benefits and services for Veterans and their families.



VA staff will be on site to answer questions, assist with VA healthcare enrollment and to file benefit claims.

Other VA events