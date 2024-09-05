Unpack Your Potential II

When: Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Cost: Free





RSVP For questions and or to RSVP, email Sharmetta.Walker@va.gov or call .

Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Whole Health and Chaplain Service presents Unpack Your Potential II, September 21, 10 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Featured guest speaker Larry D. Johnson Sr. (Magic Johnsons brother), will be joined by the Proviso East ROTC Color Guard, special musical guest, and a military promotion ceremony to MAJ for Hines VA Chaplain Fr Filbert Ngwila.

For questions and or to RSVP, email Sharmetta.Walker@va.gov or call 708-202-2531.

Other VA events