NDEAM celebration

When: Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: F Lobby 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL Cost: Free





Join Hines VA in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month



Celebration will be held Oct. 17 in the F lobby from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Each October, during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), we celebrate the value and talent that workers with disabilities add to America’s workplaces and economy. NDEAM’s purpose is to confirm our commitment to ensuring disabled workers have access to good jobs, every month of every year. That’s the spirit behind this year’s official theme: “Access to Good Jobs for All.”

Other VA events