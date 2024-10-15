Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month
NDEAM celebration
When:
Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
F Lobby
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL
Cost:
Free
Join Hines VA in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Celebration will be held Oct. 17 in the F lobby from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Each October, during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), we celebrate the value and talent that workers with disabilities add to America’s workplaces and economy. NDEAM’s purpose is to confirm our commitment to ensuring disabled workers have access to good jobs, every month of every year. That’s the spirit behind this year’s official theme: “Access to Good Jobs for All.”