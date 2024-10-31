Trickster Claims Veteran Resource and Benefit Event When: Sun. Nov 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Trickster Cultural Center 190 S. Roselle Road Schaumburg, IL Cost: Free





Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital and Jesse Brown Medical Center are partnering with Trickster Cultural Center to host a benefit and resource event designed to showcase the diverse resources available to Veterans, families, and caregivers while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Native American Service Members.

Please join us Nov. 17 at the Trickster Cultural Center, 190 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, IL 60193 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Other VA events