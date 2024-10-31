Trickster Claims Veteran Resource and Benefit Event
When:
Sun. Nov 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Trickster Cultural Center
190 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL
Cost:
Free
Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital and Jesse Brown Medical Center are partnering with Trickster Cultural Center to host a benefit and resource event designed to showcase the diverse resources available to Veterans, families, and caregivers while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Native American Service Members.
Please join us Nov. 17 at the Trickster Cultural Center, 190 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, IL 60193 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.