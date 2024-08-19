Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program
Our Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP) works with Veterans recovering from severe illness or injuries. CIIRP works to help you gain your independence again. Our 10-bed unit’s highly trained staff provides quality patient-centered care. Our staff supports your healing by supplying a warm, pleasant setting.
Inpatient Rehabilitation Program
The Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit resides within Hines VA Hospital and features 24-hour, 7 days per week inpatient care. We house patients in our 10-bed unit on the 11th floor of Building 200. Therapy gyms are located on the same floor as the nursing unit as well as in other areas of the Hines campus with treatment equipment and activities to promote functional independence. When patients are unable to attend therapy within the gym areas, therapists will provide bedside treatment to ensure that the patient continues to progress toward established goals.
All patients are seen for initial evaluation and interdisciplinary conferences are held to discuss and document goals (program, patient’s and patient’s family/support members), progress, and plans. The Functional Independence Measure (FIM) outcome measurement system is utilized on admission, discharge, and post-discharge. Other outcome measures utilized are Patient Exit Interviews.
Goals of the program are: to meet the rehabilitation needs of patients with physical and cognitive/communicative limitations that require inpatient interdisciplinary rehabilitation, to encourage and facilitate maximal independent functioning of each individual based on his or her identified limitations and strengths, and to promote return to community living.
Inpatient Amputation Specialty Program
Goals of the program are: to meet the rehabilitation needs of patients with major limb amputations, including pre-prosthetic and prosthetic gait training that require inpatient interdisciplinary rehabilitation to encourage and facilitate maximal independent functioning of each individual based on their identified limitations and strengths, and to promote return to community living.
Our Focus Is Your Recovery
We aim to give you the tools needed for you to be as independent as possible. We plan your treatment to meet your needs and goals. By taking an active role in your rehab, you reach your goals.
We Serve Patient Who Have:
- Head injury
- Stroke
- Amputation or vascular surgery
- Cardiovascular diagnoses
- Hip or knee injuries, like replacements or fractures
- Spine diagnoses
- Other health problems, including post-COVID
Our Team
- Physiatrists (Doctors)
- Social Work Case Manager
- Nurses
- Therapists
- Physical
- Occupational
- Recreation
- Kinesiotherapist
- Speech-Language Pathologists
- Dietitians
- Psychologists
- Clinical Pharmacists
- Chaplains
- Prosthetic Team
After the Your Stay at Hines
At the end of your rehab here, we will plan your next steps with you. Based on needs, you may go to:
- Your own home
- A nursing home
- Subacute rehab
Hines rehab has strong ties with some local programs. Your social worker can assist you with setup up services at your home before you leave Hines.