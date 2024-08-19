Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program

Inpatient Rehabilitation Program

The Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit resides within Hines VA Hospital and features 24-hour, 7 days per week inpatient care. We house patients in our 10-bed unit on the 11th floor of Building 200. Therapy gyms are located on the same floor as the nursing unit as well as in other areas of the Hines campus with treatment equipment and activities to promote functional independence. When patients are unable to attend therapy within the gym areas, therapists will provide bedside treatment to ensure that the patient continues to progress toward established goals.

All patients are seen for initial evaluation and interdisciplinary conferences are held to discuss and document goals (program, patient’s and patient’s family/support members), progress, and plans. The Functional Independence Measure (FIM) outcome measurement system is utilized on admission, discharge, and post-discharge. Other outcome measures utilized are Patient Exit Interviews.

Goals of the program are: to meet the rehabilitation needs of patients with physical and cognitive/communicative limitations that require inpatient interdisciplinary rehabilitation, to encourage and facilitate maximal independent functioning of each individual based on his or her identified limitations and strengths, and to promote return to community living.

Inpatient Amputation Specialty Program

Goals of the program are: to meet the rehabilitation needs of patients with major limb amputations, including pre-prosthetic and prosthetic gait training that require inpatient interdisciplinary rehabilitation to encourage and facilitate maximal independent functioning of each individual based on their identified limitations and strengths, and to promote return to community living.

Our Focus Is Your Recovery

We aim to give you the tools needed for you to be as independent as possible. We plan your treatment to meet your needs and goals. By taking an active role in your rehab, you reach your goals.

We Serve Patient Who Have:

Head injury

Stroke

Amputation or vascular surgery

Cardiovascular diagnoses

Hip or knee injuries, like replacements or fractures

Spine diagnoses

Other health problems, including post-COVID

Our Team

Physiatrists (Doctors)

Social Work Case Manager

Nurses

Therapists Physical Occupational Recreation Kinesiotherapist Speech-Language Pathologists Dietitians Psychologists Clinical Pharmacists Chaplains Prosthetic Team



After the Your Stay at Hines

At the end of your rehab here, we will plan your next steps with you. Based on needs, you may go to:

Your own home

A nursing home

Subacute rehab

Hines rehab has strong ties with some local programs. Your social worker can assist you with setup up services at your home before you leave Hines.

CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR! (708) 202-8387, EXT. 20060