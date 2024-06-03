International Day of Yoga When: Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 8:30 am – 10:30 am CT Where: Hermann Park’s Commons Area Live Oak Deck 1700 Hermann Drive Houston, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Hermann Park’s Commons Area Live Oak Deck Cost: Free





Please contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.

Veterans, in recognition of International Day of Yoga, we welcome you to join Houston VA at Hermann Park’s Commons Area Live Oak Deck. We will be on-site for yoga and other activities. We will have some mats for your use, but you are encouraged to bring your own if you have them. Refreshments will be provided. The schedule is as follows:



Live Oak Deck

8:30 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. - Yoga

9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Breath Empowerment

9:40 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. - Yoga



Wortham Pavilion

9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Healing Touch*

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. - Fire Puja



How to get there: The Live Oak Deck is located nearest the corner of Cambridge & Fannin. The Metro bus stops at this corner, but you can also take the Metro Red Line Train and get off at the “Hermann Park/Rice U” exit. If you plan to drive your private vehicle, you can park in “Lot S”, which is adjacent to the “Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church” at 6221 Main Street, Houston, TX 77030. You will need to enter via “Main Street”. The Wortham Pavilion will be set up for you to sign-in and you can also access public restrooms at this location.



*The Healing Hands sessions will be limited to those who sign up that day on-site. There will be approximately 4-5, 10-minute sessions available for Veterans.