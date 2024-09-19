Intimate Partner Violence Program Breakfast: Receive Support & Learn about VA Services

When: Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: 4th Floor Auditorium 2002 Holcombe Boulevard Houston, TX Cost: Free





The Houston VA Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) program will hold a breakfast for Veterans, their partners and caregivers on Oct. 9 to educate Veterans about VA services and to support Veterans and their partners who have experienced IPV. Following a program from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., VA staff will hold a resource fair from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A free continental breakfast will be served consisting of coffee, tea, juice, water, muffins, pastries and fruit.

RSVP: Please RSVP by Sept. 30 with number of guests to Freda Johnson by calling 832-628-3553 or send an email to freda.johnson@va.gov.

