Hiring Red, White & YOU! Houston VA is collaborating with one of our VSOs (Combined Arms) and the state of Texas (Work Force Solutions) on the upcoming Hiring Red White and You event on November 1st. When: Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: NRG Park 1 Fannin St Houston, TX Cost: Free Registration: Required





We will be offering Veterans healthcare registration, claims assistance and more at the event. For us, this should be a great target of opportunity as a PACT act event to register Veterans. Would love to see us register quite a few previously unenrolled Veterans.

