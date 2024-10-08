Hiring Red, White & YOU!
When:
Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
NRG Park
1 Fannin St
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Scan the barcode or visit Hire Red, White & You 2024 Hiring Event Tickets, Fri, Nov 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite to register, today!
Houston VA is collaborating with one of our VSOs (Combined Arms) and the state of Texas (Work Force Solutions) on the upcoming Hiring Red White and You event on November 1st. We will be offering Veterans healthcare registration, claims assistance and more at the event. For us, this should be a great target of opportunity as a PACT act event to register Veterans. Would love to see us register quite a few previously unenrolled Veterans.