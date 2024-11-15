Great American Smokeout & Lung Cancer Screening Day

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 4th Floor Auditorium 2002 Holcombe Boulevard Houston, TX Cost: Free





This free event is designed to connect Veterans with smoking cessation resources and health screenings, to help you manage disease and encourage healthy living. Please join us for FREE snacks, prizes, and activities!

VA staff from the following areas will be present to provide resources to Veterans:

Lung Cancer Screening

Primary Care

Peer Support

LGBTQ+ Program

Wellness & Fitness Center

My HealtheVet

Advanced Care Planning

Women Veterans Health Care

Diabetes Clinic

Cancer Center

Home Oxygen Program

Pharmacy

Stroke Center

Disabled American Veterans

Benefits Counselor

Other VA events