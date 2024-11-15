Great American Smokeout & Lung Cancer Screening Day
When:
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
4th Floor Auditorium
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
This free event is designed to connect Veterans with smoking cessation resources and health screenings, to help you manage disease and encourage healthy living. Please join us for FREE snacks, prizes, and activities!
VA staff from the following areas will be present to provide resources to Veterans:
- Lung Cancer Screening
- Primary Care
- Peer Support
- LGBTQ+ Program
- Wellness & Fitness Center
- My HealtheVet
- Advanced Care Planning
- Women Veterans Health Care
- Diabetes Clinic
- Cancer Center
- Home Oxygen Program
- Pharmacy
- Stroke Center
- Disabled American Veterans
- Benefits Counselor