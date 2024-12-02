Remembrance Service | Dec. 5 in Houston VA Chapel

When: Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Chapel, 2nd Floor 2002 Holcombe Boulevard Houston, TX Cost: Free





To honor the memories of those lost to suicide, your Houston VA invites you to join us for a Remembrance Service at our main medical center this Thursday, December 5 at 1:00pm in the medical center Chapel located on the 2nd floor.

These losses are felt deeply, and we are committed to supporting our Veterans, the community, and our employees who have been impacted.

Each person has their own journey to healing and recovery following a death by suicide. To preserve privacy, Veterans’ names will not be used during this service. We will never forget our loved ones, nor fully recover from their loss. This Remembrance Service is designed as a place of peace and a way to remember your loved ones.

Please join us this Thursday, December 5 at 1:00pm at 2nd Floor Chapel, 2002 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030

For more information about this ceremony, call us at 713-794-7002.

