VA Announces Site of Future New Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic

November 14, 2024

Houston , TX — The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is proud to announce the selection of a site location for the future Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic.

The new clinic, which was authorized and funded through the PACT Act, or the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, will be located at 3295 College Street in Beaumont. The new clinic will be approximately 55,000 square feet, almost double the amount of space in the current Beaumont Outpatient clinic.

“We are excited to expand our services in Beaumont to provide our Veterans with a modern healthcare clinic that caters to their needs,” said Frank Vazquez, Houston VA Medical Center Director. “The more services we can offer in our new VA Clinic, the less the Veterans will need to travel to Houston for specialty medical care.”

The current Beaumont clinic, located on 3420 Plaza Circle in Beaumont, offers a full array of medical services, including primary care, mental health, radiology, dietetics, optometry, orthopedics, pharmacy, prosthetics and rehab, and much more. The additional space at the new clinic site will allow the VA to bring more services like physical therapy and ultrasound to the area.

Construction is set to begin in the coming months to renovate and build out the new clinic, with an anticipated opening date set for early 2027. Earlier this year, Houston VA announced the beginning of a new shuttle service for Southeast Texas Veterans who need to get to the VA hospital in Houston for treatment. The shuttle service offers Veterans a free ride to and from the Houston VA on weekdays. Veterans can catch the free shuttle each weekday morning at the Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic.

“We are truly committed to ensuring our southeast Texas Veterans receive the top-quality healthcare they deserve as quickly and conveniently as possible,” said Vazquez, who is also a Navy Veteran. “Our goal is to provide as much health care as possible to our Veterans here in Beaumont and our new clinic will allow us to expand and will be modern and updated. We can’t wait to get it up and running.”