Internships and fellowships

Clinical Pastoral Education

CPE is an educational experience for qualified ministers who learn as they engage Veterans. It is considered the Graduate Medical Education (GME) program for Pastoral Care, which qualifies ministers to become VA chaplains (and any other institutional setting with chaplains).

Learn more about our Clinical Pastoral Education program.

Dental Residency

VA Houston Dental service has a General Practice Residency program and a Prosthodontics Residency program.

Learn more about our dental residency programs.

Dietetic Internship

VA Houston offers approximately a 50-week accredited Dietetic Internship Program with a medical nutrition therapy emphasis that is combined with a Master's Degree Program at Texas Woman's University (TWU).

Learn more about our dietetic internship.

Graduate Health Administrative Training Program

Provides a one-year training opportunity in the Medical Center Director's office. The GHATP is designed to recruit, prepare, and retain highly-qualified individuals to become future leaders in VA.

Learn more about GHATP.

Pharmacy Residencies

PGY1 pharmacy residents, PGY2 pharmacy residents, and clinical pharmacy specialists with a scope of practice have a unique role within VA’s patient-centered care model due to their extensive experience in managing complex medication regimens to treat the most common chronic disease states.

Learn more about our pharmacy residencies.

Physician Assistant Residency in Geriatric Medicine

Provides a superb educational environment in which certified Physician Assistants (PA-C) are trained to work within an interprofessional team to provide the highest level of patient-centered care for older Veterans with complex medical issues.

Learn more about our PA residency in geriatric medicine.

Physician Assistant Post-Graduate Residency in Mental Health

For PAs who demonstrate clinical expertise in mental health care, high ethical behavior, strong leadership skills, cultural awareness, unsurpassed professionalism and a commitment to lifelong learning, who are prepared to care for the mental health needs of veterans and the general community.

Learn more about our PA residency in mental health.

Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Fellowship

We offer a Clinical Psychology Internship, Clinical Psychology Residency, and Clinical Neuropsychology Specialty Residency. These programs are based on a scientist-practitioner model of training and are each separately accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA).

Learn more about our psychology internship and fellowship.