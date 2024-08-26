Freedom Classic Car Show

When: Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: In the ballfield and top of the parking garage. 1540 Spring Valley Drive Huntington, WV Cost: Free





Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center will be hosting its first Car Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Registration for those showing vehicles will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and free dash plaques will be provided to the first 75 participants.

Partnering with the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC is the Huntington Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office where representatives will be on-site conducting a PACT Act claims clinic. Veterans interested in filing for PACT Act claims are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD-214 with them to help expedite the claim process.

Other programs and services that the medical center will be sharing via information tables will include PACT Act as it pertains to health care, Post 9/11 Military to VA transition program, Enrollment and Eligibility, and others.

The car show will be broken down into several categories to include cars, trucks, and motorcycles with trophies presented in several categories. The show is open at all years, makes and models and anticipate a stellar turnout.

