July Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Noblesville Schools Community Center When: Sat. Jul 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Noblesville Schools Community Center 1775 Field Dr. Noblesville, IN Cost: Free





The July Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair is an opportunity for all Veterans to enroll in VA healthcare and file for disabilities. Members from our specialty teams will be on site to showcase the various services we have in our healthcare network that Veterans may not know about. Services such as, Women’s Health, Mental Health, Prosthetics, and more.

This is a one stop shop to learn more about your benefits, register for our many programs and services, file a claim, and talk to our knowledgeable staff. We are here to help you get what you need.