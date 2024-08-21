October Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Tuesday, October 8, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Purdue Westgate Academy When: Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Purdue Westgate Academy 13598 East Westgate Drive Odon, IN Cost: Free





Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at

Purdue Westgate Academy

13598 East Westgate Drive, Odon, IN 47562

This event is an opportunity for all Veterans to enroll in VA healthcare and file for disabilities. Members from our specialty teams will be on site to showcase the various services we have in our healthcare network that Veterans may not know about. Services such as, Women’s Health, Mental Health, Prosthetics, and more.

Toxic Exposure Screenings and Flu Shots will also be available.

This is a one stop shop to learn more about your benefits, register for our many programs and services, file a claim, and talk to our knowledgeable staff. We are here to help you get what you need.

No cost and no appointments needed.

