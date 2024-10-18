Veterans Appreciation Outreach Event Join us November 12th, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the FORUM Event Center in Fishers, IN. ,for a very special Veterans Appreciation Outreach Event When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Forum Event Center 11212 USA Pkwy Fishers, IN Cost: Free





The goal of this event is to show appreciation and resources to VHI Veteran patients and potential enrollees. There will be a morning session and an identical afternoon session with speakers from VHI leadership, special programs and community partners. November 12th, 2024 from 8 am to 3 pm. It will be held at the FORUM event center next to IKEA and Top Golf off I-69. The address is 11212 USA Pkwy, Fishers, IN.

