Bloomington Clinic Beam Signing Join us October 23, for the Bloomington Clinic Beam Signing. 11 am to 2 pm. Located at the new Bloomington clinic site (3098 North Lintel Drive, Bloomington, IN 47404) When: Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: New Bloomington VA Clinic Site 3098 North Lintel Drive Bloomington, IN Cost: Free





A milestone in the construction of a new VA Clinic will be celebrated during a Beam Signing Ceremony at the Bloomington site where the 24,000-square-foot clinic will begin serving the health care needs of approximately 5,000 area Veterans in late summer 2025. The public event will start with a brief official ceremony, October 23 at 11:00 a.m., and the beam signing will begin immediately following. The signing will remain available until 2 p.m. for anyone who would like to place their name on the commemorative beam that will be used within the clinic’s frame.

