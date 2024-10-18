Bloomington Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk Join us Sunday, October 27th for the Bloomington Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk. 11 am to 5 pm. Located at Switchyard Park, 1601 South Rogers Street, Bloomington, IN 47403 When: Sun. Oct 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm ET Where: Switchyard Park 1601 South Rogers Street Bloomington, IN Cost: Free





More details To learn more about the October 27th Bloomington Out of the Darkness Walk and register for free!

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and the 2nd leading cause of death for Veterans, and those numbers are expected to rise.

Today, support for mental health is needed more than ever and we are partnering with the Indiana Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to invite you to join us in the movement to prevent suicide. With your help, we will be able to maximize our mission impact by reaching and serving more people through lifesaving programs and resources.

