Veterans Day at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis Join us Saturday, November 9th, for Veterans Day at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. 10 am to 5 pm. When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET Where: Children's Museum of Indianapolis 3000 North Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN Cost: Free





The VA will be out doing an education table at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis along with the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs on federal and state Veterans benefits. Veterans and Active military will be given free admission with proof of ID and 20% of discount for family members.

