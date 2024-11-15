Great American Smoke-Out 2024 Veteran & Staff Health Fair NOVEMBER 21 12:00pm - 2:00pm Inside the Library: A-2015/A-2020

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Library: A-2015/A-2020 1481 West Tenth Street Indianapolis, IN Cost: Free





Quitting smoking isn’t easy. It takes time. And a plan. You don’t have to stop smoking in one day. Start with day one.



Let the Great American Smokeout event on the third Thursday in November be your day to start your journey toward a smoke-free life.

You’ll be joining thousands of people who smoke across the country in taking an important step toward a healthier life and reducing your cancer risk.



Plus, Veterans Health Indiana can help you access the resources and support you need to quit.



This event is presented by Veteran Health Indiana's Healthy Living Team, Lung Cancer Screening Program and Employee Whole Health.

INFORMATION TABLES INCLUDE:

TOBACCO CESSATION RESOURCES

VETERAN WHOLE HEALTH

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH

LUNG CANCER SCREENING COORDINATORS

BLUE CROSS/BLUE SHIELD

HEALTHY LIVING TEAM

EMPLOYEE WHOLE HEALTH

LGBTQ+ SERVICES

STROKE PREVENTION

*Resources will also be available at Community Based Clinics. Ask your local staff for more information or

contact the Healthy Living Team at 317-988-3988.

Other VA events