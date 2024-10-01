PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2024

Indianapolis , IN — Beginning Oct. 1, 2024, Blood Draw for lab tests is a walk-in service.

All blood draws may be completed on walk-in first come first serve basis, weekdays between 6:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Patients are asked to complete blood draws no later than one hour before scheduled appointment for which the lab test is requested. Patients may complete the blood work earlier the day of appointment. All Veteran Health Indiana Outpatient Clinics will continue to offer blood draw service by appointment.