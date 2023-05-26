Crown Hill National Cemetery Memorial Day Program

PRESS RELEASE

May 26, 2023

Crown Hill National Cemetery , IN — The Department of Veterans Affairs, Dayton National Cemetery, will host a 2023 Memorial Day ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on the holiday to pay our respects to those who gave their lives so we could enjoy our lives in freedom and prosperity.

Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials. A National Moment of Remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. local time. Many people also observe the tradition of flying the flag of the United States at half-staff from dawn until noon local time.

The main parking area for the ceremony will be at Butler University parking lot 45. Shuttle service will be available from the parking lot to the ceremony area.

Guest speakers will include: Michael Hershman, Director Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center and Michael Stephens, Director, Indianapolis VA Benefits Administration Regional Office.

Additional Contact: Douglas Ledbetter, Cemetery Director, 937-268-2221