Help Protect Hospitalized Veterans This Flu Season

PRESS RELEASE

December 19, 2024

Indianapolis , IN — Veteran Health Indiana urges visitors to help protect hospitalized Veterans during flu season.

To safeguard patients, visitors experiencing flu-like symptoms—including fever, cough, headache, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, or runny nose—are asked to refrain from visiting the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center.

Veterans experiencing flu-like symptoms who need to visit the medical center or any of Veteran Health Indiana’s 13 outpatient clinics are asked to wear a mask before entering the facilities. Masks are available at all facility entrances and at the concierge desk in the atrium of Roudebush VA Medical Center.

Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center is a Level 1A tertiary care facility and the flagship of Veteran Health Indiana, providing comprehensive health care to more than 63,000 Veterans annually. Services extend to outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Terre Haute, Columbus, Lafayette, and Shelbyville, as well as a 50-bed homeless domiciliary and the nation’s only Veteran-centric YMCA wellness center.