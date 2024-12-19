Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center Receives Prestigious Patient Safety Award

PRESS RELEASE

December 19, 2024

Indianapolis , IN — The Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s (VAMC) Post Discharge Clinic is the newest recipient of the Indianapolis Coalition for Patient Safety (ICPS) Team Patient Safety Hero Award.

The Post Discharge Clinic is a newly developed integrated services clinic, including pharmacy and social work, designed to effectively manage post-discharge care.

Established in May 2023, the Post Discharge Clinic enhances patient safety by addressing care gaps that can lead to hospital readmissions among Veterans transitioning out of acute care.

The project exemplifies creativity and innovation and has demonstrated measurable improvements in the quality of care and overall service for Veteran patients. Key outcomes of clinic's interventions include a 25% decrease in bed days of care, a 51% reduction in emergency room visits, and a 67% decrease in hospital admissions, resulting in FY24 through Q3 cost savings of $354K.

"We are incredibly proud of the dedication and collaborative spirit shown by this team," said Erika Swanson, R.L. Roudebush VAMC Process Improvement & Patient Safety Supervisor. "This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our veterans and continuously improving our patient safety practices."

The Post Discharge Clinic team was presented with the esteemed patient safety award during ceremonies Nov. 25 at Eli Lilly in Indianapolis.

The Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center is committed to fostering innovation in patient care and enhancing safety protocols to benefit all Veterans.