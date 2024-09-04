Connected
Increasing Veterans’ Social Engagement and Connectedness: (CONNECTED)
The goal of the CONNECTED project is to support Veterans who are experiencing social isolation to become more socially connected, which will improve their health. The project is funded by the VA Health Systems Research. A team of VA researchers led by Dr. Johanne Eliacin developed the program, which was launched in July 2024 at the Roudebush VA Medical Center and affiliated Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).
The project tests two new programs designed to combat social isolation among Veterans. These programs were designed with input from Veterans and provide a range of services to help Veterans become more socially engaged and connected.
By participating in this project, you are helping VA research and supporting Veterans on their journey to better health. Thank you for your interest in the CONNECTED project. We look forward to hearing from you!
We are looking for Veterans to volunteer for different phases of the CONNECTED project.
In Phase 1, we aim to identify Veterans at risk of social isolation. To participate in phase 1, please complete the CONNECTED study survey online using your unique survey code or over the phone.
Do you have an email from the CONNECTED study? You may have received an email with a link to the survey with your survey code. Click on the link to get started. You will need the code to get into the survey. You can also contact the CONNECTED Study staff via phone:
In Phase 2, we will be testing two programs to address social isolation. The Veteran Befriending Program and The CONNECTED Program
Program Duration: 8 weeks (2 months)
- You will be assigned a research staff member who will call you every week.
- All calls/meetings will be via telehealth (over the phone and/or videoconference, like VA TEAMS).
- You and your assigned staff member will create together a schedule when to meet.
Program Duration: 8 weeks (2 months)
- You will be assigned to a CONNECTED peer support specialist.
- All calls/meetings will be via telehealth (over the phone or videoconference: VA teams).
- Group meetings will be at the same time every week via videoconference.
- You and your assigned peer will create together a schedule for your one-on-one meetings.
Helpful information about the project
We include below some key information about the project and social isolation programs. To learn more, reach out to the study team.
WHY IS THIS STUDY BEING DONE?
About 43% of Veterans report feeling socially isolated (i.e., having limited social interactions with others). Social isolation is associated with many physical and mental health problems. Although social isolation is very common in the U.S., there are few programs to help individuals who experience social isolation. To address this problem, our research team developed two programs, which are designed to combat social isolation and increase social connectedness among Veterans.
Veterans who are at risk of or are experiencing social isolation are invited to participate in this phase of the project.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN DURING THE STUDY?
If you choose to participate in this study, you will be asked to do the following:
- Be screened for eligibility for the study.
- The study staff will ask you some questions over the phone and review your medical record to see if there is any reason it is not in your best interest to participate in the study.
- Complete 4 surveys over an 8-month period.
- The surveys will ask questions about your experiences with social connectedness and your health.
- You will ask to complete a survey at the beginning of the study, at 2, 4, and 8 months.
- You can complete the survey on your own online or over the phone with a study staff member.
- Each survey will take approximately 30-45 minutes to complete. You may skip any question (s) you feel uncomfortable answering or discontinue the study at any time.
- You will be assigned to one of the study programs. You will have 50% chance of participating in the VET BEFRIENDING program or the CONNECTED program. Once you are assigned to the designated program, the research team cannot change that assignment.
- Both programs support Veterans who are socially isolated.
- Both programs are delivered via telehealth (VA Teams).
- Both programs last 8 weeks and require weekly contact with a study team member.
- In both programs, you will have an orientation where you will have opportunity to meet your program leader and get to know each other.
WILL I BE PAID FOR PARTICIPATION?
You will receive a $35 incentive for completing the surveys before the study begins, and at 4 and 8 months. You will receive a $50 incentive for completing the surveys at 2-months.
Some Veterans will be invited to participate in an interview and will receive an additional $25 incentive upon completion of the interview.
WILL IT COST ME ANYTHING TO PARTICIPATE?
There will be no costs to you for any of the service received or testing done as part of this research study. Eligibility for medical care at a VA Medical Center is based upon the usual VA eligibility policy and is not guaranteed by participation in a research study.
You will not be required to pay for medical care or services received as a subject in a VA research project except as follows: Some veterans are required to pay co-payments for medical care and services provided by the VA. These co-payment requirements will continue to apply to medical care and services provided by VA that are not part of this study.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF TAKING PART IN THE STUDY?
You will receive ongoing support that may help you become more socially connected, which may improve your wellbeing.
WHAT ARE THE RISKS OF TAKING PART IN THE STUDY?
The potential risks for participating in this study are minimal. Potential risks include feeling uncomfortable, upset, or anxious while answering questions during the surveys, or while discussing various topics during one-on-meetings or group sessions, or while being video/audio recorded during the optional an interview. If this happens, the situation will be assessed, and care/services will be provided as deemed appropriate. You can choose to not answer any question or not discuss any question that may make you feel uncomfortable. You can also stop participating at any time for any reason.
There is also the potential risk of loss of confidentiality. We will minimize this risk by keeping all identifiable information in a locked computer behind the VAs secure system.
Please note that there are some limits to confidentiality. If you present health and/or safety concerns, during the study screening process (or at any point throughout the study), we will connect you with the Veterans Crisis Line and/or the Roudebush VA Medical Center Suicide Prevention Team and appropriate documentation will be made, at which time your provider(s) may also be notified.
Testimonials
"I kind of looked at the whole thing, 'I don’t really need this.' But looks like they’re trying to start a program at the VA, and they asked me to help, so I'm going to help. But then I started doing it and I'm like, 'I guess I really needed this.'" ~U.S. Army Veteran, Male
"I always look forward to every week talking with our group. When we first started, I didn’t think I was going to enjoy it. … And then when I joined, I was like, this is totally not for me. There is no one my age… I know there’s not going to be anyone likeminded and stuff. That definitely was far from the truth." ~U.S.M.C. Veteran, Female
"COVID forced us into social isolation. And [program] kind of does the opposite. It forces you out of the social isolation so that you make a commitment to …having interactions with other people… And I like that you didn't have to just jump out with two feet. You had a platform to stand on to help you start engaging with people again." ~U.S. Army Veteran, Female
Contact Us
Johanne Eliacin, Ph.D., HSPP
CONNECTED Project Principal Investigator
VA Indiana health care
Email: Johanne.eliacin@va.gov
Ai-Nghia Do, BA
CONNECTED Project Manager
VA Indiana health care
Phone:
Email: Ai-Nghia.do@va.gov
Project Mailing Address
CONNECTED Project
Richard L Roudebush VA Medical Center
101 W. 10th Street (11H)
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Email: CONNECTEDstudy@va.gov
Phone: 317-988-0283
Program Disclaimer
This work is produced for a study sponsored by the Veteran Affairs Health Systems Research under Award No. IIR-22-144. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Veteran Affairs. Copying, distribution retransmission, or modification of information or materials included in this publication, whether in electronic or hard copy form, without the express prior written permission, is strictly prohibited.