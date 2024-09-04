The goal of the CONNECTED project is to support Veterans who are experiencing social isolation to become more socially connected, which will improve their health. The project is funded by the VA Health Systems Research. A team of VA researchers led by Dr. Johanne Eliacin developed the program, which was launched in July 2024 at the Roudebush VA Medical Center and affiliated Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

The project tests two new programs designed to combat social isolation among Veterans. These programs were designed with input from Veterans and provide a range of services to help Veterans become more socially engaged and connected.

By participating in this project, you are helping VA research and supporting Veterans on their journey to better health. Thank you for your interest in the CONNECTED project. We look forward to hearing from you!