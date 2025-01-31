Nursing Opportunities

About us

The Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center (RLR-VAMC) in Indianapolis, Indiana has been rated as a 5-star hospital by the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This is the highest rating possible and the only hospital to receive this rating in 2023 in the greater Indianapolis region.

Our Nursing Culture:

Transformational Leadership: Nurses at the RLR-VAMC embody the VA’s mission, vision, and values in the care they provide to our Veterans. Our nurses advocate and influence the quality of care and organizational goals throughout the RLR-VAMC.

Structural Empowerment: Nurses at the RLR-VAMC are supported by the organization to reach their full professional potentials. This is achieved by strong practices such as shared governance, transition to practice programs, scholarship programs, mentorship, preceptorship, and many other professional development activities.

Shared Governance: This organizational model provides a structure for shared decision making among professionals about practice and clinical outcomes. Shared governance empowers nurses at every level to make decisions in nursing practice, nursing quality of care, and nursing competence, as well as the generation of new knowledge and innovations.

Exemplary Professional Practice: Nurses at the RLR-VAMC are obsessed with providing high-quality patient care. To achieve this, we continually measures all nurse sensitive indicators and benchmarks our nursing performance against organizations world-wide. We also celebrate our nurses at every opportunity available, whether through the DAISY Award program or during the many events such as Nurses Week that we celebrate throughout the year.

New Knowledge, Innovations & Improvements: Nurses at the RLR-VAMC are heavily involved in research and evidence-based practice. No decisions are made that impact nursing practice, the work environment or patient care without the support of evidence from the extant literature.



Benefits of VA

VA offers a comprehensive total rewards package:

Compensation: Competitive salary, regular scheduled salary increases, annual performance bonus, cost of living adjustments.

Combined Leave: RNs have the highest leave tier with 50 paid days off yearly (26 days of annual leave, 13 of sick leave, and 11 paid Federal holidays).

Parental leave: Up to 16 weeks of paid leave for birth, adoption, or fostering (12 weeks separate from Combined Leave + opportunity to use up to additional 4 weeks from annual leave bank).

Retirement: Traditional federal retirement annuity (pension-5 years vesting) and federal 401K (Thrift Savings Plan-3 years vesting) with up to 5% in contributions match by VA.

Insurance: Federal health/vision/dental/term life (many federal insurance programs can be carried into retirement).

VHA National Child Care Program: Assistance to help balance work and family responsibilities.

Loan Repayment: Potential for some positions of up to $200K in educational loan repayment ($40K x 5 years) through Education Debt Reduction Program.

Transferability to other VA facilities. Working at any VA gives RNs the chance to transfer to VA facilities in all 50 states and

Education, Scholarships, and Career Advancement

RN Transition to Practice Program (RNTTP). 12-Month comprehensive residency program for RNs with less than 1 year experience to transition from academic to practice setting.

Employee Incentive Scholarship Program (EISP). Offers nurses and medical staff opportunities to earn higher degrees in nursing and advance their careers.

Offers nurses and medical staff opportunities to earn higher degrees in nursing and advance their careers. Leadership skills development.

Why Indianapolis?

Indianapolis: Where Opportunity Meets Affordability! This capital city is home to the NFL Colts, NBA Pacers, the Indianapolis Motor speedway, and the world’s largest Children’s Museum. Discover a vibrant city bursting with career prospects, cultural richness, and a welcoming community. From its affordable cost of living to its thriving job market, world-class amenities, and family-friendly atmosphere, Indianapolis offers the perfect blend of urban excitement and Midwestern charm. Come explore our dynamic neighborhoods with highly ranked school systems, diverse culinary scene, and a multitude of recreational activities. If you're seeking a thriving career and a place to call home, Indianapolis invites you to make your mark in the Crossroads of America.

Opportunities

