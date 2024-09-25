VA Health Connect provides the right care, right now

VA Health Connect is a simple way for you to virtually connect with medical professionals, pharmacy and administrative services 24/7/365. Information from your call is then added to your medical records so your care team stays up to date.

Call VA Health Connect if you:

Need care after hours or on weekends.

Have issues that make it difficult to visit a VA facility.

Live in a rural area or don’t have convenient access to a VA facility.

Need to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, flu and other infectious diseases.

With VA Health Connect, you can: