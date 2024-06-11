Waterloo Vet Fest (Morning Event) When: Mon. Jun 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Grout Museum 503 South Street Waterloo, IA Get directions on Google Maps to Grout Museum Cost: Free





Join us at the Waterloo Grout Museum for our annual Vet Fest!

🎥 Don't miss the morning screening of the powerful Kevin Hines Documentary, 'Suicide the Ripple Effect,' followed by a vital discussion on suicide prevention from 9am to 11am. For those unable to attend in the morning, join us in from 4-7 for a captivating open house to explore the wide range of programs and services available to our local Veterans at the VA. Come and connect with us - it's going to be an incredible day of support and awareness! 🎗️ #VetFest #SuicidePrevention #VeteransSupport