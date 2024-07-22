Cancer Support Group
When:
Mon. Jul 29, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Where:
Building 1 (Hospital), floor 3, 3W102
400 South Clinton Street, Iowa City Federal Building
Iowa City, IA
Cost:
Free
If you are a Veteran diagnosed with cancer, we provide a safe environment for supportive interactions, education, and sharing experiences.
The group is in person and available virtually through the VA Video Connect App.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact Kirsten Hall, Kirsten.Hall2@va.gov, (319) 338-0581 x635890
Mon. Jul 29, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Mon. Aug 5, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Mon. Aug 12, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Mon. Aug 19, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Mon. Sep 2, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT