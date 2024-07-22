Cancer Support Group

When: Mon. Jul 29, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Repeats Where: Building 1 (Hospital), floor 3, 3W102 400 South Clinton Street, Iowa City Federal Building Iowa City, IA Get directions on Google Maps to Iowa City VA Clinic Cost: Free





If you are a Veteran diagnosed with cancer, we provide a safe environment for supportive interactions, education, and sharing experiences.

The group is in person and available virtually through the VA Video Connect App.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Kirsten Hall, Kirsten.Hall2@va.gov, (319) 338-0581 x635890

Mon. Jul 29, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Mon. Aug 5, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Mon. Aug 12, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Mon. Aug 19, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Mon. Sep 2, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Other VA events