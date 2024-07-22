Skip to Content

Cancer Support Group

When:

Mon. Jul 29, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Building 1 (Hospital), floor 3, 3W102

400 South Clinton Street, Iowa City Federal Building

Iowa City, IA

Cost:

Free

If you are a Veteran diagnosed with cancer, we provide a safe environment for supportive interactions, education, and sharing experiences.

The group is in person and available virtually through the VA Video Connect App.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Kirsten Hall, Kirsten.Hall2@va.gov, (319) 338-0581 x635890

Mon. Aug 5, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Mon. Aug 12, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Mon. Aug 19, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Mon. Sep 2, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT

