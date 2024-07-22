Johnson County Healthy Aging Fair When: Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Iowa City Senior Center 28 South Linn Street Iowa City, IA Get directions on Google Maps to Iowa City Senior Center Cost: Free





Caregivers,

Please join us for the 2024 Healthy Aging Fair. This free event will be held from 9AM to 12PM on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at the Iowa City Senior Center, 28 South Linn Street, Iowa City. Explore resources, services, and organizations helpful in planning a healthy, safe, and active lifestyle during older adult years. This year's event also features a Dementia Friends information session on supporting loved ones with dementia, a presentation on nutrition for healthy aging, an interactive demonstration of Tai Chi to help reduce falls, and an opportunity for participation with Laughter Club to experience the healing effects of laughter.

Parking is available at the Tower Place and Parking Ramp, 335 Iowa Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52240 and you may enter the Senior Center by the connected skywalk on Level 3A.

For more information click here (this is a non-VA website)

