When: Thu. Aug 1, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 1 (Hospital), 3rd floor, 3W101A 601 Highway 6 West Iowa City, IA Get directions on Google Maps to Iowa City VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The Iowa City VA Health Care System will hold its Q4 FY24 Stakeholder Meeting August 1, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM in room 3W101A. The meeting will cover volunteer information, My HealtheVet, changes in sign in requirements and other topics. Light refreshment will be available.

