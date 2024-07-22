When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Repeats Where: Building 1 (hospital), Floor 3, 3W101 601 Highway 6 West Iowa City, IA Get directions on Google Maps to Iowa City VA Medical Center Cost: Free





If you are experiencing grief of any kind, whether it be the death of a loved one or receiving difficult news, please join us for this grief support group.

You can either join in person at the Iowa City VA Medical Center in room 3W101 or via VA Video Connect (VVC) virtually.

If you have any questions you can contact: Kirsten Hall, Palliative Care Social Worker, kirsten.hall2@va.gov, (319) 338-0581 x635890 or Jess Targoff, Palliative Care Social Worker, jessica.targoff@va.gov, (319) 338-0581 x636317

Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT

