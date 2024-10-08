Lane A. Evans Community Based Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: Clinic Lobby 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Dr., Suite 100 Galesburg, IL Cost: Free





Dear Community Partners,



Invitation to the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Lane A. Evans Community Based Outpatient Clinic



On behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Iowa City VA Health Care System, it is with great pleasure that we extend this cordial invitation to you to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of our new facility – the Lane A. Evans Community Based Outpatient Clinic.



The details of the event are as follows:



Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location: Lane A. Evans Community Based Outpatient Clinic

1090 W. Carl Sandburg Dr., Suite 100

Galesburg, IL 61401



The establishment of this new clinic marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to offer exceptional care for Veterans. With its modern design focused on Veteran needs, the facility is an upgrade from our current VA outpatient clinic, ensuring improved service delivery.



The ceremony will commence with brief opening remarks by esteemed representatives from the VA, alongside local, state, and federal officials who will be joining us for the occasion. The formal ribbon-cutting will symbolize a new chapter in Veteran care within our community.



Following the ceremony, there will be some limited opportunities for facility tours.

We kindly request your presence as we celebrate this significant milestone together. To confirm your attendance or for further inquiries, please do not hesitate to reach out.



RSVP Contact: Please RSVP by November 1, 2024 to vhaiowpublicaffairs@va.gov.



We are looking forward to sharing this special day with you.

Other VA events