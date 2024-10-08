Cedar Rapids VA Clinic - Primary Care VA Flu Clinic

Cedar Rapids Stand Alone Saturday Flu Clinic

When: Sat. Oct 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Primary Care Check-In 3500 Dalton Way, West Town Center, Suite 300 Cedar Rapids, IA Cost: Free





Attention Veterans! Our Veteran Flu Shot Clinic is here to keep you fighting fit through flu season. Arm yourself against the flu by getting vaccinated at:

3500 Dalton Way, Suite 400, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404 October 1st - November 22nd

Remember, getting your flu shot not only shields you but also safeguards your loved ones and community. No-cost shots available for eligible Veterans!

Our Special Stand Alone Clinic is Saturday, October 12th from 9am to 1pm!

