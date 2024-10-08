Skip to Content

Cedar Rapids VA Clinic - Primary Care VA Flu Clinic

Flu shot flyer with a Veteran

Cedar Rapids Stand Alone Saturday Flu Clinic

When:

Sat. Oct 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Primary Care Check-In

3500 Dalton Way, West Town Center, Suite 300

Cedar Rapids, IA

Cost:

Free

Attention Veterans! Our Veteran Flu Shot Clinic is here to keep you fighting fit through flu season. Arm yourself against the flu by getting vaccinated at:

 3500 Dalton Way, Suite 400, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404  October 1st - November 22nd

Remember, getting your flu shot not only shields you but also safeguards your loved ones and community.  No-cost shots available for eligible Veterans! 

Our Special Stand Alone Clinic is Saturday, October 12th from 9am to 1pm!

